No access to internet forces some Siouxlanders to miss out on vaccine registration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thousands of Siouxlanders next in line for a COVID-19 vaccine have registered online this week.

But some who qualify for the vaccine said they feel like they’re at a disadvantage because they lack access to the internet.

“There’s a lot of people, I’m guessing, out there that are like me and have no online access.”

Bob Hayes said he was eager to receive a vaccine as he’s considered part of the vulnerable population.

But when he realized he couldn’t even register to receive the vaccine, he said he felt like he was left out in the cold.

“I don’t have a computer, I don’t have a smartphone that has access… A lot of people that don’t have access to the internet. They’re basically putting us, not even thinking about us. I brought it to their attention and again it’s a system that they’re working with but it’s got to be set up so that everybody can be included,” Hayes said.

Tyler Brock is the deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department. He said online registration was something the department needed to and it was the most efficient way to get 3,000 people quickly registered.

“We completely understand that it’s been somewhat of a frustrating process for our older individuals, for folks that maybe aren’t computer savvy or don’t have a computer. We completely understand that. Just the sheer volume of appointments that we needed to have and that we needed available necessitates some type of an electronic registration system,” Brock said.

He adds while it would take 10 minutes to register just one person over the phone, during that time hundreds of Siouxlanders can register online.

“The health department is committed to making sure our seniors and those most vulnerable to serious COVID illness get their vaccine… But everybody’s going to have to be patient because unfortunately we can’t get it to everybody at the same time,” Brock said.

He said the health department is working with local physicians to come up with ways people without internet access can register before the next clinics become available in a few weeks.

Siouxlanders without a computer at home can access the internet at their local libraries. Another option is to call your doctor and ask if they can help with the registration process.