NNPHD reports two new cases of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in its health district.

The two additional cases are a female and a male in their teens and 20s who live in Thurston County.

Health officials said as of Monday evening, there have been 393 tests performed with 298 of them negative and 48 currently pending results.

NNPHD has 47 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that they serve:

  • Dixon: 22
  • Thurston: 16
  • Cedar: 6
  • Wayne: 3

