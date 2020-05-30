NNPHD reports two new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

The two additional cases are one man and one woman who are in their 40s and 50s that live in Thurston and Wayne counties.

As of May 30, the health department has performed 943 COVID-19 tests with 763 negatives and 47 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 133 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: