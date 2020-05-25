NNPHD reports two new cases of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Monday.

The additional cases are two women in their 50s who live in Thurston County.

As of Monday evening, the health department has conducted 847 COVID-19 tests with 715 of them negative and 26 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 106 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it covers:

  • Thurston: 56 and 1 death
  • Dixon: 29
  • Wayne: 14
  • Cedar: 7

