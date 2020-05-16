NNPHD reports two new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 in its health district.

Dixon and Thurston counties are each reporting one more case of the virus.

The new cases are two people, a male and a female, with one of them under the age of 11 and the other one in their 50s.

The health department said as of Saturday evening, there have been 626 COVID-19 tests performed with 532 of them negative and 28 currently pending results.

NNPHD has 66 total positive cases of the coronavirus in the following counties that it covers: