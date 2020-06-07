NNPHD reports two more cases of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new cases are two men in their 20s who live in Thurston County.

As of June 7, the health department has performed 1,146 tests with 908 of them negative and 47 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 191 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves:

  • Thurston: 123 and 2 deaths
  • Dixon: 35 and 1 death
  • Wayne: 25
  • Cedar: 8

