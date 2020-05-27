NNPHD reports three new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Wednesday.

The three additional cases are two women and one man in their 40s, 50s, and 60s who live in Thurston County.

As of May 27, the health department has performed 883 COVID-19 tests with 730 of them negative and 38 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 115 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: