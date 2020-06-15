NNPHD reports three new cases of COVID-19

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Sunday.

The additional cases are three women in their 20s, 50s, and 60s who live in Thurston County.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, which meanings the death toll remains at six.

NNPHD hasn’t released where the two latest COVID-19 deaths are from.

As of June 14, the health department has performed 1,236 tests with 971 of them negative and 40 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 225 positive cases of the coronavirus in the four counties that it serves.

  • Thurston: 148 and 3 deaths
  • Dixon: 43 and 1 death
  • Wayne: 26
  • Cedar: 8

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories