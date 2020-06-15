NNPHD reports three new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Sunday.
The additional cases are three women in their 20s, 50s, and 60s who live in Thurston County.
Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, which meanings the death toll remains at six.
NNPHD hasn’t released where the two latest COVID-19 deaths are from.
As of June 14, the health department has performed 1,236 tests with 971 of them negative and 40 currently pending results.
NNPHD has a total of 225 positive cases of the coronavirus in the four counties that it serves.
- Thurston: 148 and 3 deaths
- Dixon: 43 and 1 death
- Wayne: 26
- Cedar: 8
