NNPHD reports three more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported three more cases of COVID-19 in its health district.

Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties each confirmed one new case of the virus.

The additional cases are three women in their teens, 20s, and 50s.

As of Thursday evening, there have been 777 tests performed with 667 negative and 34 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 76 positive cases in the following counties that it serves: