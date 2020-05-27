NNPHD reports six new cases of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Tuesday.

The additional cases are four women and two men in their 20s, 40s, 50s, and 70s who live in Thurston County.

As of May 26, there have been 872 tests performed with 725 of them negative and 35 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 112 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it covers:

  • Thurston: 62 and 1 death
  • Dixon: 29
  • Wayne: 14
  • Cedar: 7

