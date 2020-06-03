NNPHD reports six more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Thurston County confirmed four more cases of the virus. Dixon and Wayne counties each reported one additional case of the coronavirus.

The six new cases are five women and one man in the age categories that include 10 and under, teens, 30s, and 50s.

As of June 3, the health department has performed 1,041 COVID-19 cases with 819 of them negative and 51 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 171 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: