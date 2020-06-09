NNPHD reports seven new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Thurston County confirmed six more cases of the virus. Wayne County announced one additional case of the coronavirus.
The new cases are five women and two men in the following age groups:
- Under the age of 10
- Teens
- 30s
- 40s
- 60s
As of June 9, the health department has performed 1,176 COVID-19 tests with 945 of them negative and 32 currently pending results.
NNPHD has a total of 199 positive cases of the virus in the four counties that it serves:
- Thurston: 130 with 3 deaths
- Dixon: 35 and 1 death
- Wayne: 26
- Cedar: 8
