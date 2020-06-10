NNPHD reports seven more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported seven more cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Wednesday.

Thurston County confirmed four new cases of the virus. Dixon County announced three additional cases of the coronavirus.

The new cases are four women and three men in these age categories:

Under the age of 10

Teens

20s

30s

40s

50s

As of June 10, the health department has performed 1,190 tests with 955 of them negative and 29 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 206 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that it serves: