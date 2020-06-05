NNPHD reports one more case of COVID-19, one new death

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported one more case of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death on Thursday.

The new death was a man in his 50s who resided in Thurston County and had underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened that another of our neighbors has died due to the virus. Our sympathies are extended to his loved ones,” said Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director. “Each of us needs to do what we can to slow the spread of the virus.”

It’s the health department’s third COVID-19 related death.

The additional case is a child under the age of 10 who lives in Thurston County.

As of June 4, the health department performed 1,098 coronavirus tests with 831 of them negative and 95 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 172 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that it serves:

Thurston: 111 and 2 deaths

Dixon: 33 and 1 death

Wayne: 20

Cedar: 8

Latest Stories