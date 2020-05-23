NNPHD reports nine more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported nine more cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Saturday.

Thurston County confirmed five new cases of the virus.

Wayne County announced four more cases of the coronavirus.

The nine additional cases are seven women and two men in their 20s, 40s, and 50s.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 810 tests performed with 689 of them negative and 28 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 93 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that it serves: