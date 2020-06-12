NNPHD reports four new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The additional cases are three women and one man in their teens, 20s, and 40s who live in Thurston County.
As of June 11, the health department has performed 1,207 tests with 963 of them negative and 34 currently pending results.
There’s a total of 210 positive cases of COVID-19 in the four counties that NNPHD serves:
- Thurston: 138 and 3 deaths
- Dixon: 38 and 1 death
- Wayne: 26
- Cedar: 8
