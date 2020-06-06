NNPHD reports four more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Thurston County confirmed three new cases of the virus. Wayne County announced one additional case of the coronavirus.

The four new cases are two men and two women in the age categories of 10-19, 20s, and 50s.

As of June 6, the health department has performed 1,144 COVID-19 tests with 871 of them negative and 84 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 189 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: