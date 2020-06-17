NNPHD reports four more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Thurston County confirmed three new cases of the virus. Dixon County announced one additional case of the coronavirus.

The four cases are three women and one man in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at six.

NNPHD is currently not announcing deaths by county due to the small population of its health district counties and the need for privacy of individuals.

“We continue to discuss the best approach to take with this in the future but want to be sensitive to both what is important for the public to know as well as personal privacy needs.” From the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department

As of June 16, the health department has performed 1,260 tests with 990 of them negative and 41 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 229 positive cases of COVID-19 in the four counties that it covers:

Thurston: 151

Dixon: 44

Wayne: 26

Cedar: 8

Latest Stories