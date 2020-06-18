NNPHD reports five new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Wednesday.

The additional cases are three women and two men who live in Thurston County in these age categories:

10 and under

20s

30s

40s

70s

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at six.

NNPHD is currently not announcing deaths by county due to the small population of its health district counties and the need for privacy of individuals.

“We continue to discuss the best approach to take with this in the future but want to be sensitive to both what is important for the public to know as well as personal privacy needs.” From the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department

As of June 17, the health department has performed 1,275 tests with 995 of them negative and 46 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 234 positive tests in the four counties that it serves:

Thurston: 156

Dixon: 44

Wayne: 26

Cedar: 8

