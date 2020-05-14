NNPHD reports eight new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported eight new cases of COVID-19.

Thurston County announced six more cases of the virus.

Dixon County confirmed one additional case.

Wayne County reported one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said the eight additional cases are five women and three men in their 20s, 40s, and 60s, who live in those counties.

NNPHD said there have been 511 COVID-19 tests performed with 411 of them negative and 44 currently pending results.

The health department has 56 total positive cases of the virus in the following counties: