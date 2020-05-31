NNPHD reports eight new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the health district on Sunday.

Thurston County confirmed seven more cases of the virus. Cedar County announced one additional case of the coronavirus.

The eight new cases are four men and four women in their teens, 20s, 40s, and 50s.

As of May 31, the health department has performed 946 COVID-19 tests with 764 of them negative and 41 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 141 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: