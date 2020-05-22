NNPHD reports eight more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported eight more cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Friday evening.

Thurston County confirmed six additional cases of the virus.

Cedar and Wayne counties each reported one new case of the coronavirus.

As of Friday evening, there have been 799 tests performed with 688 of them negative and 27 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 84 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that it serves: