NNPHD reports 2 with COVID-19 died

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials in northeast Nebraska said two more people who had COVID-19 have died.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), two people with COVID-19 died in their health district, which serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

Officials said one person was a child and the other was an adult in their 20s. Both had underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by this news and what our neighbors are experiencing as a result of this virus,” NNPHD Health Director Julie Rother said.

In addition to the two deaths, there were also seven new cases in the region as of Friday afternoon, with four in Thurston County and three in Dixon.

Each county’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases can be found below.

Cedar – 8

Dixon – 41

Thurston – 142

Wayne County – 26

Out of 1,224 total tests, 970 were negative with another 37 pending.

Rother asked the public to also continue practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask in public, washing hands often and staying home when sick to help slow the spread of the virus.