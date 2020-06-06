NNPHD reports 13 more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported 13 more cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Friday evening.

Thurston County confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus. Wayne County announced four additional cases of the virus. Dixon County reported two more cases of COVID-19.

The 13 new cases are seven men and six women in the following age categories:

Under the age of 10

10 to 19

20s

30s

40s

60s

As of June 5, the health department has performed 1,107 COVID-19 tests with 840 of them negative and 82 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 185 positive cases of the virus in these counties that it serves: