NNPHD reports 11 more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Sunday.

Thurston County confirmed eight new cases.

Wayne County announced two additional cases.

Dixon County reported one more case.

The 11 new cases are seven men and four women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.

As of Sunday evening, the health department has conducted 836 COVID-19 tests with 709 of them negative and 23 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 104 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it covers: