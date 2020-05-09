NNPHD reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its health district.
NNPHD didn’t release any more information about the new cases of coronavirus.
Health officials said there have been 360 tests performed and 275 of them came back negative with 44 tests currently pending results, as of Friday evening.
NNPHD reports that there are 41 positive cases in its health district in the following counties:
- Dixon: 21
- Thurston: 13
- Cedar: 5
- Wayne: 2
The health department has released the age ranges for some of the patients that includes:
- Two in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- One in their 50s
- One in their 70s
- One in their 80s
