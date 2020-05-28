NNPHD reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Thursday.

Thurston County confirmed seven more cases of the virus. Dixon County announced two additional cases of the coronavirus. Wayne County reported one new case of COVID-19.

The 10 additional cases are six women and four men in their 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Health officials confirmed one more virus-related death in Dixon County, raising the death toll in the health district to two.

The health department said the two deaths are a man and a woman in their 70s who lived in Thurston and Dixon counties.

Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director, extends condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our hearts are heavy for the loss that our neighbors are experiencing now at this very difficult time,” said Rother.

As of May 28, the health department has performed 906 COVID-19 tests with 744 of them negative and 37 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 125 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: