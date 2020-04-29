WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County.

The two additional cases are a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.

NNPHD said that public health investigations have been completed to identify the close contacts of those who are ill, in order to ensure that quarantine and isolation measures are being taken and recognize the sources of exposure.

Health officials mention that as of Tuesday night, there have been 224 COVID-19 tests performed in the NNPHD health district with 190 of them negative, and 20 tests that are pending.

The health department covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties which has 14 total cases of the virus:

Dixon: 7

Thurston: 3

Cedar: 2

Wayne: 2

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

