NNPHD confirms three new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its health district.

The three additional cases are two men and one woman in their 20s, 50s, and 70s in Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

Health officials said as of Saturday evening, there have been 362 tests performed with 277 of them negative and 41 that are currently pending results.

NNPHD reports there are 44 total positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it covers: