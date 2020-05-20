Closings
NNPHD confirms three more cases of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in its health district.

The three new cases are two women and one man in their 20s, 30s, and 70s who live in Thurston County.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 742 COVID-19 tests performed with 635 of them negative and 34 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 73 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves:

  • Thurston: 34
  • Dixon: 27
  • Cedar: 6
  • Wayne: 6

