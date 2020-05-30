NNPHD confirms six new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in its health district on Friday.

Thurston County reported five more cases of the virus. Dixon County announced one additional case of the coronavirus.

The six new cases are four women and two men in their teens, 20s, 50s, and 60s.

As of May 29, the health department has performed 937 COVID-19 tests with 755 of them negative and 51 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 131 positive cases of the virus in the following counties that it serves: