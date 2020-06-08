NNPHD confirms one new case of COVID-19, one more death

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 and one more virus-related death on Monday.

The additional death is a man in his 60s who lived in Thurston County and had underlying health conditions.

“Our sympathies are extended to all who have lost loved ones to this virus,” states Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director.

The new case is a man in his 50s who lives in Thurston County.

As of June 8, the health department has performed 1,149 tests with 909 of them negative and 48 currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 192 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties that it serves:

Thurston: 124 and three deaths

Dixon: 35 and 1 death

Wayne: 25

Cedar: 8

