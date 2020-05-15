NNPHD confirms eight additional cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19.
Thurston County reported six more cases of the virus.
Dixon and Wayne counties each announced one new case of COVID-19.
NNPHD said the eight more cases are five women and three men that are in their teens to their 60s.
The health department reported that there have been 574 COVID-19 tested performed with 474 of them are negative and 36 currently pending results.
NNPHD has 64 total positive cases of the coronavirus in its health district:
- Thurston: 28
- Dixon: 25
- Cedar: 6
- Wayne: 5