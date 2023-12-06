SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 88th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is set to take place this weekend. Chris McGowen and Kerry Johnson visited the KCAU 9 studio, bringing along a furry little friend to help out.

The puppy of the hour is Nixon, named after Siouxland celebrity Dave Nixon, a former anchor of KCAU 9 and was a supporter of the Little Yellow Dog Auction, McGowen said.

The annual auctions help raise money that in turn goes to Goodfellow Charities which in turn puts books and toys into the hands of Siouxland children.

Dogs auctioned off during the charitable event have gone for more than $10,000 in previous years. In 2022, a three-month-old soft-coated wheaten terrier named Cadillac went for $12,200. A 10-week-old Golden Doodle named Yukon went for more than $18,000 in 2021. The highest bid for the annual auction was in 2011 when the yellow labrador retriever Stoney went for $45,000.

Nixon was donated by the Pat and Karen Kuehl.

The Little Yellow Dog Auction event is set to take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ho-Chunk Centre with a performance by The All-America Concert Band. The auction for Nixon will then take place at noon. Admittance is free