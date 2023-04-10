SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2024 presidential race is heating up, meaning candidates are making their rounds. That includes former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who made the trip to Salix to speak to voters.

Nearly 100 people packed into Port Neal Welding to hear Haley speak about gun violence, education, and the southern border among other issues.

After the former U.S. Ambassador’s 30-minute speech, Haley spent time taking questions from the audience, including what it will take for the country to return to its best.

“You have to have a new generation of leader, you got to leave the status quo and the baggage behind and we have to get to work, but if we get to work, I know our best days are ahead of us” said Haley, “So, you do the work, then you elect a tough as nails Republican woman to the White House.”

This is Haley’s third swing through northwest Iowa. 4 District Representative Randy Feenstra Joined Haley. The representative was asked if he’s endorsing the former ambassador for president.

“Iowa has so much to offer, and I want to show anybody that’s running for President what needs to happen and what needs to get done when they get to Washington,” said Feenstra, “So, this is a great opportunity to be an ambassador to each one of the Presidential Candidates.”

Nikki Haley will end her Iowa trip in Des Moines by kicking off the “Women for Nikki” campaign.