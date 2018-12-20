Nice weekend, winter weather returns after Christmas

With warmer temperatures continuing in Siouxland, it looks like wintertime temperatures are taking a break.

Warm conditions continue, although today is expected to take a slight dip in temperatures. We are expecting a high temperature around 37 degrees. Temperatures this morning dipped to just around the freezing mark, so we stayed very warm overnight.

We will not heat up too much because of the cold front that passed through last night. That shifted winds to the northwest, and it also strengthened the winds a lot. We are expecting sustained winds around 15mph, with wind gusts of up to 30mph.

Tomorrow the winds will calm down, and we will warm right back up into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow as well, after a mostly cloudy day Thursday.

Very nice and unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the weekend and even through Christmas, as we also look to stay dry during that stretch.

After Christmas, we are seeing the potential for the next winter storm to move through Siouxland. Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing for the day Wednesday, but there are a lot of factors with this storm that still need to be worked out.

Warmer temperatures could make most to all of the precipitation fall as rain, while cooler temperatures could bring decent amounts of snowfall. We will keep you updated with all of the latest right here on KCAU 9.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News