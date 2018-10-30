Nice Halloween outlook

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCTOBER 30, 2018 - Enjoy the next few nice days we have ahead of us. When we head into early November, we will see changing conditions including a cooldown and the chance to see some rain and even a few snowflakes.

We will see a good deal of cloud coverage today, although there will be some sunshine here and there around. Tonight we will begin to see some clearing taking place, and by the time we reach the morning, plenty of sunshine takes over for Halloween.

Halloween temperatures will reach the upper 50's and low 60's. We do not have any chances to see precipitation tomorrow, so it should stay dry and also nice through trick or treating hours, although it might get chilly by the end.

Thursday will look much of the same, but we will see some building afternoon cloud coverage ahead of a few showers overnight.

Yesterday we were looking at the chance to see a few snow showers mixed in, but with lows in the upper 30's expected, that looks like it will stick to rain with this one.

Heading to Saturday, we have another chance to see a few flakes falling. Warmer temperatures are still expected, but there could be a few hours in the morning where it gets cold enough to switch to snow.

With warm ground temperatures, and an overall warm atmosphere, some areas could see up to a quick melting dusting, while most will just stick with rain with a few snowflakes mixed in.

We are expecting around a half an inch of rain with this system. Hopefully temperatures will stay on the warmer side, but we will have all the latest in terms of SNOW chances right here on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky - Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News