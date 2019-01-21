Next round of wintry weather tonight

We had a quick recovery from the light ice and snow we saw last Friday, but tonight and tomorrow we have another round of wintry weather expected.

A cloudy day is expected today, and temperatures will slowly rise throughout the night. With the next system moving through, this is going to bring us the potential for freezing drizzle and potentially freezing rain late this evening.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the entire Siouxland area for tonight through Tuesday.

We will likely see another glaze to a few hundreths of an inch of ice before making the switch back over to snow.

As of right now we are expecting around 2-5 inches of snowfall in the metro area. Now final snow totals will heavily rely on how long the freezing rain sticks around before switching to snow. If we see more ice, we will end up around 2-3 inches of snow on the ground after.

On the other end of things, if the freezing drizzle and rain switches to snow early, we will see higher snowfall totals nearing 4-5 inches!

On top of ice and snow, the breezy conditions that we are expecting today will stick around through Tuesday. This brings the potential for reduced visibility, and blowing snow. Winds will sit around 10-20 mph with winds gusting as strong as 30 mph.

Areas to the north and west of Sioux City are expecting slightly less snowfall amounts. Around 1-3 inches for most areas of NE Nebraska and South Dakota, but locally higher amounts are possible. Most of NW Iowa will see a good chunk of snow, similar to what is expected to fall in the Sioux City metro area.

We will clear out nicely after, but very cold temperatures take hold again. We are expecting to stay well below our average high temperature over the next week at least.

There is another small chance to see some snow next Sunday, but we will keep you updated on that as it gets a little closer.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News