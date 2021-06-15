Next Midwest Honor Flight to take place in September after $60,000 grant announced

Grounded for months, Midwest Honor Flight is once again ready to take flight, transporting America’s veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials.

Midwest Honor Flight completed Mission 6 in October of 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic,

the organization announced Monday that Mission 7 will take place on September 18, with the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation providing a $60,000 grant.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington D.C. one time, and it just made the hair stand up on the back of my neck. So our board is extremely happy to play a part for our veterans to allow them this chance of a lifetime to travel to Washington D.C.,” said Randy Waagmeester of the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation.

Midwest Honor Flight also announced that Mission 8 will take place on October 9 of this year as well.