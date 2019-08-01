Newell, Iowa celebrating their 150th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s an exciting weekend for people in Newell, Iowa where the community is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The town’s celebrations will kick off Friday, August 2 and last through Sunday, August 4. The Newell Historical Society is hosting several events to help give people a glimpse at those early Newell settlers.

The Historical Society will be hosting an open house at 1 to 4 p.m. at the Allee Mansion, 2028 640 Street, Newell. The mansion is a Queen Anne style home built in the 1890s. It is fully restored to its former glory. People are welcome to go tour the mansion, there will be 1800’s wagons and buggies. Live music will be playing behind the house, along with pie and ice cream.

Starting at 4 p.m., there will be a unique way for people to stop back in time with a historical tour of the Newell Cemetary. There will be actors set up at gravestones around the cemetery reenacting the life of some important people that lived and died in Newell.

Paul and Marilyn Monson, with the Newell Historical Society, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.