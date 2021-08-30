New York-based artist begins painting new mural on West 7th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As part of the West 7th revitalization, the City of Sioux City, with businesses along West 7th, came together to bring unique murals to the community.

Sarah Rutherford is the artist who designed and is painting a mural located at 214 West 7th street. It depicts a harrier hawk mid-flight across a grassland. The hawk is a native endangered species to the Siouxland area.

Rutherford talked about what she hopes this does for the community.

“I think when you see art out in public spaces, my hope is that there’s inspiration there. I think its really powerful to see art outside museum spaces and outside galleries, its in the public, it belongs to everyone,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford started painting this past Saturday and hopes to have it completed by next week, weather permitting.

Rutherford, a artist based out of Rochester, New York, co-founded THE YARDS Collaborative Art Space in 2011 as a community art space, co-created ROC PAINT Division in 2015 as a city-funded youth mural arts employment program and came out with “Her Voice Carries,” a documentary film about her projects centered around women lifting up the voices of others.