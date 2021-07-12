New Year’s Day shooting suspect to withdraw guilty plea

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in the fatal Sioux City New Year’s shooting is expected to withdraw his guilty plea.

Anthony Bauer, 18, originally pleaded guilty in Woodbury County Court in June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. His guilty plea came as part of a plea agreement regarding his involvement in a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City.

However, on Friday, Bauer requested new counsel and asked to withdraw his guilty plea. According to court filings, Bauer didn’t know he was pleading guilty and was coerced into doing so by his lawyer.

Bauer was originally charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to his charges back in February.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.