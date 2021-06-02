New Year’s Day shooting suspect pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in the fatal Sioux City New Year’s shooting has pleaded guilty.

Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County Court Wednesday to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. His guilty plea comes as part of a plea agreement regarding his involvement in a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City.

Bauer was originally charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to his charges back in February.

The other shooting suspects, Carlos and Christopher Morales, had pleaded not guilty to their charges earlier this year. Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooting suspects, also pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.