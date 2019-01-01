New Year's Eve brings big business to Siouxland pizzerias Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - New Year's Eve usually ranks as one of the busiest holidays for pizza delivery.

Workers at Boss's Pizza in Sioux City were busy with delivery orders beginning Monday afternoon and workers expected to see the rush of orders continue well into the night.

Bosses recently moved into space formerly known as "the snug" and are expecting walk-ins as well as a long list of deliveries.



"We're extremely, extremely happy to for it. We embrace the any new steps, including the dine in's that will come in tonight. we're hoping for a huge rush, we want a line out the door," Gannon Harsma with Boss' Pizza said.

New Year's Eve was also a busy day at the new P's Pizza in Dakota Dunes. Siouxland's newest pizzeria opened just in time for the holiday and was filled with people trying out the modern American food and drinks for the first time Monday.

"With the whole staff there's been a buzz in the air getting open you know everyone is thrilled. We really had to push hard to do it by New Year's Eve so we're excited we were able to get it done," P's Pizza manager David Westergard said.

This is Dakota Dune's P's Pizza third location in Siouxland.