New Woodbury County Supervisors sworn into office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The swearing in of newly elected county officials happened on Thursday.

The Woodbury County Supervisors and Auditor Pat Gill raised their hands into office at the courthouse, including Supervisors Rocky De Witt, Keith Radig, and Jeremy Taylor.

Taylor, a Republican who formerly represented District 2 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, resigned in January after concerns regarding his place of residence.

“Tax payers have put a conservative board here, and I’m apart of that, and so I’m looking forward to tackling what’s going to be a tough budget year, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get back to work, and it’s going to be great,” Taylor said.

Taylor said one of the first issues will be tacking payments for the jail while not yet gaining revenue.