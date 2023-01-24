SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new member has been selected for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

After a day of interviews, Mark Nelson, of Correctionville, has been chosen as the board’s new member.

A committee to select the newest member comprised of Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

The three-member committee voted unanimously to appoint Nelson to the seat which was left vacant after Rocky DeWitt’s departure. DeWitt was elected to serve in the State Senate in the 2022 election.

Nelson said in his application letter that he has worked as a farmer and business owner and claims to have more than 10 years of experience managing finances.

Nelson will be sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting at 3:15 p.m. The public has 14 days to petition for a special election.

Current Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung released a statement on his Facebook page.

Congratulations to Mark Nelson for being appointed to fill the 2-years remaining on the supervisor term. The appointing commite of Loomis, Bertand, and Gill made a solid choice. I’m also very appreciative that the board will have rural representation. Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung

Other candidates who applied include Barbara Sloniker, of Sioux City, Angela Kayl, of Lawton, John Van Eldik, of Lawton, Willard McNaughton, of Lawton, Charles Clark, of Lawton, Nathan Heilman, of Correctionville, and Jeanette Beekman, of Pierson. Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew was nominated for the position by Gill but withdrew his name from candidacy.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.