New Woodbury County Sheriff speaks to Siouxlanders about future plans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The new Woodbury County Sheriff talked with residents today about his plans for the future.

Sheriff-elect Chad Sheehan made a stop by this week’s Rotary meeting to speak with the group about the progress on the new jail and what he hopes to accomplish in his time as sheriff, along with ensuring Woodbury County’s taxpayers get their money’s worth and hopes to bring the department to the next level in regards to training.

“Utilizing the Prairie Hills facility we’ve got, having instructors, you know, national instructors coming in and opening it up to other law enforcement agencies in our area who will help defray that cost by them sending their people to the classes,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan has been working closely with Sheriff Dave Drew and will be taking office this coming January.