New Woodbury County redistricting maps proposed

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — New maps have been proposed by the Woodbury County Temporary County Redistricting Commission.

Over the past couple of months, the county redistricting commission has been meeting to discuss changes to city precincts and county districts.

The new maps proposing Woodbury County Supervisor Districts and Woodbury County Voting Precincts show minimal differences after the restructuring.

Woodbury County Supervisor Districts 2012, 2020 side by side comparison
Woodbury County Voting Precincts 2016, 2020 side by side comparison

The commission will be holding a public hearing on the proposed districts on December 20 in the board of supervisors’ meeting room within the lower level of the courthouse. The board of supervisors will have a meeting the following day to consider part of an ordinance.

These will become effective January 15, 2022.

