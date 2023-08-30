SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A day after being called out by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority overseeing the construction of a new county jail confirmed to KCAU 9 that the facility won’t open as originally planned.

Authority Chairman Ron Wieck confirmed the delayed opening with KCAU on Wednesday afternoon. The news of the delay comes after a nearly five-month setback caused by pandemic-related delays.

Wieck said he was disappointed that supervisors addressed the issue in a public session Tuesday, adding there had been several conversations with the supervisor’s chairman about the issue as well as the Woodbury County Attorney.

In a statement, Wieck said “The LEC Authority had a closed session with attorneys on Tuesday. The Authority was advised not to divulge information pending possible litigation.”

He added that the Authority will release more information when possible pending the attorneys’ determination.

Wieck told KCAU 9 that, at this time, there is no indication when the jail might open pending possible litigation.

Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung was asked Tuesday what the county’s next move would be if the jail doesn’t open on September 14.

“The next step for us is probably to get Supervisor Mark Nelson on the Authority. Find out what the legal issues are if any and go about it that way. You know, the county bares all the financial with a late opening date.” Ung said.

He added that the financial responsibility includes staff that has been hired for the jail and other procedures already in motion.