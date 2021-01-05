New women’s football team coming to Sioux City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCAU) — Another sports team is coming to Sioux City for locals to cheer on.

According to a release, the National Women’s Football League announced that Sioux City will be awarded team franchise in 2022.

“We want to develop our league here in the Midwest and bring quality football team to Sioux City region” said Shawn Smith Director of Operations of NWFL.

The team will be called the Sioux City Thunderbolts. Their colors will be navy blue, white and maroon.

The team is looking for head coach and assistant coaches for the team and also a team GM.

To apply for coaching staff or GM positions you can send an email at the league at nwflfootball@gmail.com

Tryouts will be conducted later on in 2021.